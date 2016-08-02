版本:
Itaú's capital ratio ready when Brazil recovery takes off

Aug 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has enough spare capital to deploy in new lending and expansion once an expected economic recovery in Brazil, the bank's main market, begins to take hold, a senior executive said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

