Itaú sees signs that Brazil defaults have stopped worsening

SAO PAULO May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA sees
early signs that consumer and corporate defaults in Brazil might
have stopped worsening, even as the economy continues to face
serious headwinds, executives at the lender said on Wednesday.
Evidence that the economy is improving or defaults have
stabilized will have to turn much stronger before Itaú
stops raising loan-loss provisions, Chief Financial
Officer Eduardo Vassimon said at a conference call to discuss
first-quarter results.
Itaú missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as
rising defaults forced Brazil's most profitable bank to raise
loan-loss provisions more than initially expected.
