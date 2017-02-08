Itaú's Setubal sees new payout policy 'maintained for years'

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
SAO PAULO Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA expects to maintain a new policy of distributing between 35 percent and 45 percent of annual profit "for a few years," Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Wednesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value has enough capital buffer to keep rewarding shareholders.
Itaú on Tuesday disclosed the new policy, aimed at helping return excess capital to shareholders. Since 2008, the bank had paid an average 31 percent payout ratio. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.