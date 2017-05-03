Itaú watching trends in riskier Brazil infrastructure loans

SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will continue to monitor the behavior of loans to large infrastructure companies in Brazil that have been severely affected by a three-year recession, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by assets, will offer a mix of alternatives to infrastructure borrowers, from offering them longer repayment maturities to demanding faster asset divestitures, so they remain current on their loans, Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)