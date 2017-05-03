Itaú watching trends in riskier Brazil infrastructure loans

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will continue to monitor the behavior of loans to large infrastructure companies in Brazil that have been severely affected by a three-year recession, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by assets, will offer a mix of alternatives to infrastructure borrowers, from offering them longer repayment maturities to demanding faster asset divestitures, so they remain current on their loans, Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.