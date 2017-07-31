FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
Brazil's Itaú revises loan-loss provision guidance, methodology
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上10点42分 / 16 小时前

Brazil's Itaú revises loan-loss provision guidance, methodology

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Monday the following operating estimates for this year: * Itaú maintained a projection for consolidated loan book growth this year between zero and 4 percent, first issued in February. The number compares with a contraction of 11 percent in 2016. * Itaú revised guidance for interest income growth to minus 4.2 percent to minus 0.8 percent from February's target between minus 4 percent and minus 0.5 percent this year. Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, shrank by 2.5 percent last year. * Itaú sees loan-loss provisions plus impairments and loan discounts at a range between 15.5 billion reais and 18 billion reais ($4.96 billion and $5.76 billion) for this year. The indicator previously accounted just for provision expenses and was projected between 14.5 billion reais and 17 billion reais. * Itaú kept a target for growth in fee income - or revenue from fees, financial services, commissions and insurance premium underwriting - between 0.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last year, it rose 4.9 percent. * Itaú continues to forecast non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise by between 1.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last year, they rose 4.9 percent. ($1 = 3.1268 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below