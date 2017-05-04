UPDATE 1-Itaú's Bracher sees guidance feasible as Brazil risks linger

(Recasts to add details, Bracher's background, share
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will
probably meet operational targets for this year even if
uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in
Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on
Thursday.
Bracher, who this week took the helm of Brazil's No. 1 bank
by assets, said in a conference call that loan-loss provisions
may end the year around the mid-point of a 14.5 billion reais to
17 billion reais ($4.56 billion to $5.35 billion) goal range
first issued in February.
Asked if lingering problems in Itaú's corporate loan book
would demand ramping up provisions beyond this year's guidance,
Bracher said the bank could make use of additional loan reserves
for provisioning purposes while reducing coverage ratios in
certain lending segments. A bank's overall coverage ratio
measures its ability to absorb potential losses from a surge in
defaulted loans.
"There are no signs of significant problematic cases
emerging in our large corporate loan book, reinforcing our view
that provisions will be at the mid-point of guidance," he told
investors on a call to discuss first-quarter results.
Bracher's comments - his first as Itaú CEO - suggest that
lingering loan quality woes for local banks are taking a
backseat after a four-year credit market downturn. Rival lenders
have pointed to recovery signs in credit markets enabling them
to cut provisions significantly by year-end.
Currently, Itaú's coverage ratio is at 231 percent, and it
could fall to a "rather comfortable" 200 percent should economic
and credit market conditions allow, Bracher said.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Bracher reaffirmed Itaú's pledge to negotiate longer
repayment terms with infrastructure and real estate borrowers on
a case-to-case basis, after signs of deteriorating credit
quality in the segment arose during the first quarter. Itaú has
34 billion reais in outstanding real estate and infrastructure
loans.
For borrowers facing a rising debt burden and depleting
cash, Itaú could demand they accelerate asset divestitures,
executives said at a Wednesday conference call. Credit risk for
infrastructure firms rose last quarter, driving Itaú's 15
day-to-90 day default ratio to a nine-month high.
Bracher also saw growth in interest and fee income,
non-interest expenses and lending to come in within targeted
ranges for the year.
Preferred shares, Itaú's most widely traded class
of stock, shed 2.2 percent to 38.58 reais in early afternoon
trading in São Paulo. The stock is up 9.8 percent this year.
This week, Bracher replaced Roberto Setubal, who steered
Itaú through growth across Brazil and Latin America during his
23-year stint.
($1 = 3.1778 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Andrew Hay)