CORRECTED-Brazil's Itaúsa Investimentos to pay 0.079 reais per share on August 25- filing

(Corrects throughout to say Itaúsa, not Itaú, will make approved payment)

SAO PAULO Aug 9 Itaúsa Investimentos SA , the Brazilian investment holding company, plans to pay interest on equity of 0.079 reais per share on August 25,

According to a Tuesday securities filing, the board of Itaúsa approved the payment on Monday. Shareholders will receive a net, or after taxes, 0.06715 reais in so-called JCP payments per share. The investment company had second-quarter net income of 2.23 billion reais ($704 million).

($1 = 3.1674 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)