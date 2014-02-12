BB Seguridade eyes Itaú's high-risk insurance portfolio - CFO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
SAO PAULO Feb 12 BB Seguridade Participações SA , Brazil's largest listed insurance company, is analyzing a potential bid for Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's high-risk corporate insurance portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Mattedi said on Wednesday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by market value, put the unit up for sale late last month in a bid to deploy capital more efficiently in coming years. Itaú could fetch about 1 billion reais ($424 million) from the sale, according to Francisco Kops, an analyst at Banco Safra's brokerage unit.
BB Seguridade, which is controlled by state-run banco do Brasil Sa, plans to enter the global market for reinsurance jointly with reinsurer IRB-Brasil, Mattedi and other executives said at an event in São Paulo.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.