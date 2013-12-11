Itau sees no changes in Brazil fiscal policy next year

SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's government is unlikely to pursue structural changes in its budget spending policies, the chief economist at Itau Unibanco Holding SA , the nation's largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday.

The government will likely produce a declining primary budget surplus, or the excess of revenue after expenses at all levels of government before debt payments, next year, said Ilan Goldfajn, Itau's chief economist, at an event in Sao Paulo.