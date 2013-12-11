版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 23:45 BJT

Itau sees no changes in Brazil fiscal policy next year

SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's government is unlikely to pursue structural changes in its budget spending policies, the chief economist at Itau Unibanco Holding SA , the nation's largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday.

The government will likely produce a declining primary budget surplus, or the excess of revenue after expenses at all levels of government before debt payments, next year, said Ilan Goldfajn, Itau's chief economist, at an event in Sao Paulo.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐