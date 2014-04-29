版本:
Itaú says extends Brazil payroll lender venture with BMG

SAO PAULO, April 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said on Tuesday it will become Brazil's largest lender of payroll-deductible loans after extending the scope of a joint venture with Banco BMG SA on the segment, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
