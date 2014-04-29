Itaú Unibanco slightly misses profit forecast in weak quarter

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
SAO PAULO, April 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, posted first-quarter recurring net income of 4.529 billion reais ($2.02 billion), slightly below expectations, as interest income fell for the first quarter in four quarters.
The São Paulo-based bank was expected to post recurring profit, or profit excluding one-time items, of 4.544 billion reais, according to the average estimate of seven analysts in a Reuters poll. Recurring return on equity, or a gauge of profitability in the banking industry, reached 22.6 pct, the bank said in a securities filing. The number was above the poll's 21.8 percent estimate.
($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V