Itaú BBA to pay $163 mln to settle with Brazil's Petropar

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 The investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest private-sector lender, agreed to pay 330 million reais ($163 million) to settle a 20-year dispute with local holding company Petropar, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The unit, known as Itaú BBA, had already set aside the necessary funds for the settlement, and expects to book no charges for it, the filing said.

