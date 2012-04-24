版本:
Itaú Unibanco sees defaults up, won't cut rates

SAO PAULO, April 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, expects loan delinquencies to keep climbing in coming quarters, which might prevent the lender from slashing borrowing costs, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

A further reduction in lending interest rates could lead companies and individuals to take on too much debt, Rogério Calderón, Itau Unibanco's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Rising defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for bad loans as much as 37.7 percent on an annual basis, prompting first-quarter recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, to fall 2.6 percent to 3.544 billion reais ($1.885 billion) from a year earlier.

