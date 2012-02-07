版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 23:04 BJT

Itau Unibanco sees defaults stabilizing in 2012

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Loan defaults at Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco should edge slightly higher in the first few months of 2012 before stabilizing, Chief Executive Roberto Setúbal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in São Paulo, Setúbal said default rates should hover around 5 percent early this year. The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings earlier on Tuesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐