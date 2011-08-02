Itau Unibanco signs Chile wealth management deal

* Itau Unibanco, Chile's MCC in joint venture
* MCC manages nearly $2 bln from about 350 clients
SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazil's Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Latin America's largest private sector
bank, has signed an agreement with Chile's Munita, Cruzat &
Claro to form a joint venture leading the Chilean market in
wealth management.
"Strengthening our presence in Latin America and especially
in Chile is a top priority for growing our business, since it
has highly sophisticated and very sound economic prospects,"
Joao Medeiros, director of Itau Private Bank International,
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The joint venture will carry the name of Munita, Cruzat &
Claro (MCC) and will combine the Chilean firm's $2 billion
under management with Chilean assets that Itau acquired when it
took over BankBoston operations in 2006.
The deal signals Itau Unibanco's efforts to gain presence
in other Latin American countries where strong economic growth
and more robust financial markets are boosting demand for
specialized asset management companies.
Itau Unibanco Chief Executive Roberto Setubal has made
private banking a key area for expansion across the Southern
Cone of South America.
MCC focuses on managing the assets of about 350
high-net-worth clients.
The banks did not release information on their respective
shares in the joint venture. The deal was first reported by
Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Brad Haynes)