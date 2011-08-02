Itau Unibanco signs Chile wealth management deal

* Itau Unibanco, Chile's MCC in joint venture

* MCC manages nearly $2 bln from about 350 clients

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazil's Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Latin America's largest private sector bank, has signed an agreement with Chile's Munita, Cruzat & Claro to form a joint venture leading the Chilean market in wealth management.

"Strengthening our presence in Latin America and especially in Chile is a top priority for growing our business, since it has highly sophisticated and very sound economic prospects," Joao Medeiros, director of Itau Private Bank International, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The joint venture will carry the name of Munita, Cruzat & Claro (MCC) and will combine the Chilean firm's $2 billion under management with Chilean assets that Itau acquired when it took over BankBoston operations in 2006.

The deal signals Itau Unibanco's efforts to gain presence in other Latin American countries where strong economic growth and more robust financial markets are boosting demand for specialized asset management companies.

Itau Unibanco Chief Executive Roberto Setubal has made private banking a key area for expansion across the Southern Cone of South America.

MCC focuses on managing the assets of about 350 high-net-worth clients.

The banks did not release information on their respective shares in the joint venture. The deal was first reported by Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Brad Haynes)