2013年 6月 29日 星期六

Itaú Unibanco agrees to buy Citi Uruguay's retail bank unit

SAO PAULO, June 28 Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest bank by market value, said on Friday its Uruguayan unit had signed a deal to buy Citi Uruguay's retail banking operations, assuming more than 15,000 clients with more than $265 million in deposits.
