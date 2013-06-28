Itaú Unibanco agrees to buy Citi Uruguay's retail bank unit

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
SAO PAULO, June 28 Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest bank by market value, said on Friday its Uruguayan unit had signed a deal to buy Citi Uruguay's retail banking operations, assuming more than 15,000 clients with more than $265 million in deposits.
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ