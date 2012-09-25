版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 03:48 BJT

Itaú Unibanco sees credit growth slowing in coming months

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest bank by market value expects credit growth to slow in coming months due to climbing consumer debt levels, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.

