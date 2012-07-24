Itaú Unibanco misses profit estimate in second quarter

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest non-government bank, reported on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 3.304 billion reais ($1.62 billion), compared with 3.603 billion reais a year earlier.
The lender was expected to earn 3.552 billion reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a recent Reuters poll.
Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, was 3.585 billion reais in the quarter, Itau Unibanco said in a securities filing. The average estimate in the poll for the indicator was 3.502 billion reais.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.