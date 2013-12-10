Return on equity at Itaú seen exceeding 20 pct in 2014 -source

SAO PAULO Dec 10 Return on equity at Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA is likely to surpass 20
percent in coming quarters as Brazil's largest bank by market
value benefits from lower delinquencies and bad loan provisions
as well as climbing interest income, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The gauge, a measure of profitability that estimates how
well a bank spends shareholders' money, could "easily reach"
readings above 22 percent - above the bank's 20 percent informal
target, said the source, who declined to be identified because
next year's projections are yet to be defined.
In the third quarter, Itaú's ROE - as the indicator is known
- rose for a fourth straight quarter, to 20.9 percent, well
above the 19.6 percent estimated in a Thomson Reuters poll of
analysts.