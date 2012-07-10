UPDATE 1-Itaú Unibanco may cut loan book growth forecast for 2012

* Bank considers revising down guidance for year
* Itaú Unibanco sees 14 pct-17 pct credit growth
SAO PAULO, July 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, may
lower its estimates for growth of its loan book this year, a
senior executive said on Tuesday, signaling that an economic
downturn and rising defaults will further slow disbursements.
São Paulo-based Itaú Unibanco forecasts lending will grow 14
percent to 17 percent this year. But Rogerio Calderón, the
lender's senior vice president for risk and compliance told
Reuters that changes in the forecasts may be in the offing. He
declined to provide any new estimates.
A change in Itaú's operating estimates underscore growing
caution among bankers as Brazil enters what could be a second
year of below-trend economic growth. The central bank estimates
bank lending will slow to about 15 percent as consumers begin to
deleverage and the economy - which not so long ago appeared to
be overheating - cools.
Last year, Itaú's loan book grew 19.1 percent, within its
target range of 16 percent to 20 percent.
Itaú Unibanco preferred shares fell 3 percent to 28.38 reais
on Tuesday, the second decline in as many days. The stock is
down 13 percent this year.