Two prominent bankers to join Itau BBA board in London-source

SAO PAULO Jan 14 Itau BBA International, a
London-based unit of Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA SA,
hired two prominent London bankers to join its board as
non-executive members, a source with knowledge of the situation
said on Monday.
Itau BBA, the wholesale banking unit of Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, hired Robert Pickering, a former JPMorgan
Cazenove banker, and former U.K. Financial Service Authority
official Gay Huey Evans as members of its London-based bank
board, said the person, who declined to be quoted because the
decision is not yet public.
The hirings are Itau BBA's highest-profile poaches since a
decision to transfer the headquarters of the bank from Lisbon to
London. The bank has been adding staff, which is currently close
to 120, after extra hiring in areas such as treasury and risk
management, capital markets and compliance.
Pickering, who was a JPMorgan executive for more than 20
years, was the first chief executive of securities powerhouse
JPMorgan Cazenove, and was recently a member of the board at
Neptune Asset Management, the source said.
Huey Evans was a high-profile banker with experience at
Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc, the source added.
An Itau spokesman declined to confirm the appointments.
Efforts to reach Pickering and Evans were unsuccessful.