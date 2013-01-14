Two prominent bankers to join Itau BBA board in London-source

* Pickering, Evans t join Itau BBA as board members

* Comes as Itau BBA transferred Europe HQs to London

SAO PAULO Jan 14 Itau BBA International, a London-based unit of Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA SA, hired two prominent London bankers to join its board as non-executive members, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

Itau BBA, the wholesale banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, hired Robert Pickering, a former JPMorgan Cazenove banker, and former U.K. Financial Service Authority official Gay Huey Evans as members of its London-based bank board, said the person, who declined to be quoted because the decision is not yet public.

The hirings are Itau BBA's highest-profile poaches since a decision to transfer the headquarters of the bank from Lisbon to London. The bank has been adding staff, which is currently close to 120, after extra hiring in areas such as treasury and risk management, capital markets and compliance.

Pickering, who was a JPMorgan executive for more than 20 years, was the first chief executive of securities powerhouse JPMorgan Cazenove, and was recently a member of the board at Neptune Asset Management, the source said.

Huey Evans was a high-profile banker with experience at Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc, the source added.

An Itau spokesman declined to confirm the appointments. Efforts to reach Pickering and Evans were unsuccessful.