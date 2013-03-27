Itaú BBA hires former Morgan Stanley banker to run London unit

* Stewart was a Morgan Stanley senior banker for 19 years

* Comes as Itau BBA makes London its main base in Europe

* Vignoto to move to New York to run Itaú's American unit

SAO PAULO, March 27 Itaú BBA International, a London-based unit of Brazilian investment bank Itaú BBA SA, on Wednesday hired Charles Stewart from Morgan Stanley as chief executive officer, a move expected to help grow the bank's European franchise.

Stewart, who was deputy head of European, Middle East and Africa investment banking for Morgan Stanley, will start on June 24, according to a statement. Stewart, who was also Morgan Stanley's top banker for Latin America, replaces Almir Vignoto, who will move to New York to lead Itaú BBA's U.S. unit.

Itaú BBA is the wholesale and investment-banking arm of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank.

"Managing to lure top professionals like Charles Stewart reinforces our position as a bank specialized in Latin America but with a global scope," Candido Bracher, chief executive officer of Itaú BBA, said in the statement.

Stewart's hiring is probably Itaú BBA's highest-profile poach since a decision to transfer the headquarters of the bank from Lisbon to London. Itaú BBA International could add another 20 staff to the current 50 bankers and traders based in London before year-end to beef up areas such as sales and products, capital markets and corporate and investment banking, Vignoto told Reuters in a recent interview.

His appointment also came a few weeks after Itaú BBA hired two prominent London bankers to join its board as non-executive members.

Itaú Unibanco is betting strongly on investment banking as a source of revenue now that interest rates in its home turf are at a record low and credit growth is slowing. Itaú BBA helps the 2,500 largest corporate clients of its parent company sell debt and equity, merge or gobble up rivals and hedge against sudden changes in interest rates and currencies.