Brazil's Itau Unibanco posts quarterly profit of $2.29 bln

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Itau Unibanco, Brazil's biggest nongovernment bank, posted second-quarter net income of 3.603 reais ($2.29 billion) on Tuesday, according to a securities filing.

The bank was expected to earn 3.73 billion reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of eight analysts in a Reuters poll.

Second-quarter recurring income was 3.317 billion reais. Analysts on average expected 3.715 billion reais.

Recurring income is a gauge of profit that excludes one-time items such as charges and asset sales.

($1=1.567 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)