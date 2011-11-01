Itau Unibanco net income surges in third quarter

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA)ITUB4.N, Brazil's largest private sector bank,
posted on Tuesday stronger-than-expected third-quarter net
income, according to a securities filing.
The bank earned 3.8 billion reais ($2.23 billion) in the
period, well above the average estimate of 3.62 billion reais
from nine analysts polled by Reuters last week.
Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales,
Itau Unibanco's third-quarter earnings rose to 3.9 billion
reais. Analysts expected recurring profit, as the indicator is
known, of 3.669 billion reais.
($1=1.70 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves,
editing by W Simon )