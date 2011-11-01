Itau Unibanco net income surges in third quarter

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA)ITUB4.N, Brazil's largest private sector bank, posted on Tuesday stronger-than-expected third-quarter net income, according to a securities filing.

The bank earned 3.8 billion reais ($2.23 billion) in the period, well above the average estimate of 3.62 billion reais from nine analysts polled by Reuters last week.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, Itau Unibanco's third-quarter earnings rose to 3.9 billion reais. Analysts expected recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 3.669 billion reais.

($1=1.70 reais)

