Brazil's Itau Unibanco sees defaults stabilizing

SAO PAULO Nov 3 Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) expects defaults to stabilize in the coming months, a senior executive said on a conference call on Thursday.

There "is no sign or evidence" that loan delinquencies could deteriorate further, said Alfredo Egydio Setubal, head of Itau Unibanco's investor relations. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)