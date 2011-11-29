Itau Unibanco loan delinquencies under control-CEO

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 29 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private sector bank, sees loan delinquencies entirely under control, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.
"The trend is one in which loan delinquencies are absolutely under control," Setubal told investors at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alusio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.