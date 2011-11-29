Itau Unibanco loan delinquencies under control-CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 29 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private sector bank, sees loan delinquencies entirely under control, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.

"The trend is one in which loan delinquencies are absolutely under control," Setubal told investors at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alusio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)