Itau CEO: rate cuts could hurt return on equity

SAO PAULO Nov 29 Lower interest rates in Brazil could hurt the return on equity ratio at Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private sector bank, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.

Brazil is likely to cut interest rates by half a percentage point for the third straight time on Wednesday to 11 percent, as policymakers continue to bet on a further slowdown in the global economy and reduced inflationary pressure from abroad.