Brazil's Itau Unibanco misses quarterly profit forecast

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazilian lender Itau
Unibanco Holding , the nation's biggest
non-government bank, posted on Tuesday weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter net income, according to a securities filing.
The bank earned 3.681 billion reais ($2.13 billion) in the
period, below the average estimate of 3.773 billion reais from
seven analysts in a Reuters poll last week.
Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales,
Itau Unibanco's fourth-quarter earnings totalled 3.746 billion
reais. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is
known, of 3.773 billion reais in the quarter in the poll.