Brazil's Itau Unibanco misses quarterly profit forecast

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding , the nation's biggest non-government bank, posted on Tuesday weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter net income, according to a securities filing.

The bank earned 3.681 billion reais ($2.13 billion) in the period, below the average estimate of 3.773 billion reais from seven analysts in a Reuters poll last week.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, Itau Unibanco's fourth-quarter earnings totalled 3.746 billion reais. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 3.773 billion reais in the quarter in the poll.