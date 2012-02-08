版本:
Brazil's Itaú Unibanco sees slower loan growth in 2012

SAO PAULO Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private sector bank, forecasts lending growth of 14 percent to 17 percent this year, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

