版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 18:21 BJT

Itaú Unibanco posts $1.821 bln profit in first quarter

SAO PAULO, April 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding posted on Tuesday net income of 3.425 billion reais ($1.821 billion) in the first quarter, according to a securities filing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐