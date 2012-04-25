版本:
Brazil's Itaú Unibanco sees provisions up in Q2

SAO PAULO, April 25 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private-sector lender, will likely have to set aside more money to cover overdue loans this quarter, as delinquencies among individuals and companies remain high, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The bank believes that household debt in Brazil remains at a sustainable level, although the evolution of indebtedness must be "monitored carefully," Alfredo Egydio Setúbal, a senior vice president for the São Paulo-based lender, said on a conference call with analysts.

