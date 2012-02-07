UPDATE 4-Itau Unibanco misses profit target, bad loans rise

* Net income, ROE, defaults miss analysts' estimates

* CEO Setúbal expects defaults to stabilize in 2012

* Itau to spend $6.81 bln taking Redecard private

* Shares fall as data shows eroding profitability

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Loan defaults at Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, will edge higher in coming months, Chief Executive Roberto Setúbal said, signaling that an economic slowdown will keep hampering borrowers from staying current on their credit.

Loans in arrears may reach 5 percent of total loans before stabilizing by year-end, Setúbal said at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. The so-called default ratio rose in the fourth quarter for a third quarter in a row.

Setúbal's remarks come after recent economic data pointed to improving delinquencies - the most pressing problem that Brazilian banks faced last year.

If his views are confirmed, Brazil's current credit cycle will have lasted more than the average 12 month-gap between the peak and trough in default rates. That mirrors the explosive five-year credit boom that has only recently begun to cool.

"At this point I could only foresee delinquencies stabilizing throughout the year," Setúbal, a member of the bank's founding family, said.

Itaú Unibanco, the world's eighth-biggest bank by market value, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates earlier on Tuesday as a decline in trading gains weighed on revenue and rising defaults led to higher bad loan provisions.

Profitability slightly missed estimates and defaults rose for the fourth straight quarter, a trend also seen at peers Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander Brasil . That suggests that woes in the Brazilian credit market are not over.

The bank earned 3.681 billion reais ($2.13 billion) in the quarter, 5.4 percent less than 3.890 billion reais a year earlier. The result missed the 3.773 billion reais profit estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Net income fell 3.3 percent on a sequential basis.

"Our first take is somewhat cautious given low earnings quality, with ... net interest margin pressure and some credit quality weakness," Saul Martinez, a senior banking analyst with JPMorgan Securities in New York, said in a note to clients.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco fell as much as 2 percent, the first decline in five sessions, following the earnings release and the disclosure of an 11.77 billion reais ($6.81 billion) plan to take card payment processor Redecard private.

The stock is up 4 percent this year after shedding more than 11 percent in 2011.

Itaú Unibanco is the third of Brazil's top four lenders to miss earnings forecasts, casting further doubt over profitability trends in the sector. State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the country's largest bank by assets, reports its results on Feb. 14.

REDECARD BUYOUT

Setúbal said the buyout will allow Itaú, the company's controlling shareholder, to protect Redecard's position in an increasingly competitive industry. By taking the company private, conflicts of interest between Redecard and Itaú over card issuance policies will be eliminated.

Itaú Unibanco will offer 35 reais for each of the 336.39 million Redecard shares it does not already own, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The offer represents a 9.9 percent premium over Redecard's closing price of 31.84 reais on Monday.

Redecard shares jumped as much as 9.9 percent, the biggest intraday gain since at least October 2009, following the announcement. The stock is up 84 percent in the past 12 months after a year-long restructuring plan helped cut costs and stem market share losses to larger rival Cielo and smaller competitors.

The deal could help Itaú use Redecard to offer retailers card-related services the way Santander's GetNet is doing, combined with payroll management and working capital loans, Carlos Firetti, an analyst with Bradesco BBI, said.

In addition, a closely held Redecard could invest without worrying over the objections of minority shareholders, Setúbal suggested. The company will more than double investment to 500 million reais this year.

EARNINGS

Some 4.9 percent of Itaú Unibanco's loans were delinquent for more than 90 days, up from 4.7 percent in the third quarter and 4.2 percent a year earlier. The number was in line with estimates in the Reuters poll.

Defaults on consumer loans rose to the highest level in two years in the fourth quarter, while corporate defaults stayed unchanged at the highest level since the third quarter of 2009.

Loans in arrears between 15 days and 90 days, a forward-looking gauge for defaults, rose slightly to 4.4 percent of outstanding loans from 4.3 percent in the prior quarter.

As a result, Itau Unibanco set aside 5.453 billion reais to cover bad loans in the fourth quarter, compared with 3.918 billion reais a year earlier and 4.041 billion reais in the third quarter.

The surge in provisions, of about 39 percent on an annual basis, was magnified by separate strikes by postal and banking sector workers that led to more defaults among Itau Unibanco's customers.

Itau Unibanco's loan book jumped 19.1 percent to 397.012 billion reais at the end of the fourth quarter, within its 16 to 20 percent credit expansion estimate for 2011. On a sequential basis, Itau Unibanco's loan book climbed 3.9 percent, slightly below estimates in the survey.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, Itau Unibanco's fourth-quarter profit totaled 3.746 billion reais, a 10.2 percent gain from the same period of 2010. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 3.773 billion reais in the quarter.

Trading-related gains fell 15.6 percent to 1.025 billion reais in the quarter from a year earlier, after two central bank interest-rate cuts in October and November led to a widespread re-pricing of locally traded bonds and notes.

Operating expenses rose 0.2 percent and 2.2 percent on a year-on-year and sequential basis, respectively, underscoring a pledge by management to streamline operations. The bank said restructuring plans in the retail banking area led to the ouster of 1,427 employees in the quarter, costing 149 million reais.

Profitability, as measured by an indicator known as return on equity, fell to 21.4 percent, the lowest in at least two years, from 26.3 percent a year earlier. The seven analysts in the Reuters poll forecast ROE of 21.7 percent.