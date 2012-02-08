UPDATE 2-Itaú sees slower loan growth, no Redecard impact

* Redecard to remain separate, add little to earnings

* Cuts credit growth estimate range to 14-17 pct

* Sees operating expenses up 4 to 8 pct this year

* Says loan delinquencies seen largely stable

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, will slow loan disbursements and cut expenses this year to protect profits amid slower economic growth and the highest level for defaults in two years.

The São Paulo-based bank also expects almost no earnings impact for the next two years from its plan to buy out card payment processor Redecard, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setúbal said on a Wednesday conference call.

Setúbal said the plan is to keep the companies separate but the bank could study a merger in the future. Itaú Unibanco plans to spend as much as 11.77 billion reais ($6.84 billion) to buy out Redecard in a step toward taking the company private, protecting the payment processor's position in an increasingly competitive industry.

Itaú's operating estimates underscore caution among bankers entering what could be a second year of below-trend economic growth in Brazil. The central bank estimates that lending in the nation's financial system should slow to about 15 percent as consumers shift into deleveraging mode and the economy, which not so long ago appeared to be overheating, cools.

Itaú forecasts lending growth of 14 to 17 percent this year. Last year, Itaú's loan book grew 19.1 percent, within the bank's target range of 16 to 20 percent target.

NEGLIGIBLE ECONOMIC GROWTH

Setúbal said the bank will focus on expense controls to protect profits in an "economic scenario of negligible growth."

Operating expenses could rise between 4 and 8 percent this year, Itaú said, compared with a 10 to 12 percent estimate for 2011.

Defaults should remain stable at current levels, the bank estimates, and will only fluctuate in line with seasonal patterns. Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, a gauge of defaults, ended 2011 at 4.9 percent of outstanding loans - the highest level since the last quarter of 2009.

"I don't see the scenario changing dramatically. Defaults should stay around current levels, and that's in our models," Setúbal said.

The so-called efficiency ratio, which measures how much costs and expenses consume from each real of revenue at the bank, might decline by 2 to 3 percentage points by year-end from 47.3 percent at the end of 2011. The lower the ratio, the more cost-efficient the lender's operations are.

The guidance estimate comes as Itaú and rivals ramped up loan disbursements in December, an upbeat sign in an economy that lost momentum in recent months. Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system grew 2.3 percent in December from November, the central bank said on Jan. 27.

Itaú also forecast net fee income and insurance-related revenue, or the revenue that the lender expects to earn from financial services excluding lending and the underwriting of insurance policies, will rise between 10 and 12 percent this year.

The new estimate for fee income compares with last year's forecast of 14 to 16 percent growth.

Shares were up 1.5 percent at 36.96 reais on Wednesday in São Paulo, outperforming the benchmark Bovespa index, which was down 0.11 percent.

$1 = 1.7182 reais