UPDATE 3-Defaults lead Itaú Unibanco to pare back rate cuts

* Defaults seen rising, may thwart further rate cuts

* Recurring profit falls, misses analysts estimates

* Key default ratio gauge hits highest in two years

* Provisions surge after defaults hit two-year high

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, April 24 Rising defaults may prevent Itaú Unibanco from cutting interest rates further, signaling that Brazil's largest private sector lender is unwilling to sacrifice profits in the face of government pressure to lower borrowing costs.

Delinquencies on personal and corporate loans will keep rising this year, executives said on Tuesday, backing off recent remarks pointing to a gradual recovery in asset quality. The São Paulo-based bank is concerned about the growing debt burden afflicting households and small-sized companies.

"High defaults will limit new reductions in lending interest rates at this point," Rogério Calderón, Itaú Unibanco's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter results.

Banks in Brazil are facing a phase of declining profitability as political pressure mounts to lower borrowing costs and a government growth model based on hefty credit expansion runs out of steam. First-quarter profit at Itaú Unibanco missed estimates after the bank stepped up provisions to cover mounting losses from bad loans.

This month, President Dilma Rousseff called on private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help revive a slowing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force their rivals to follow suit.

The risk of such strategy, analysts said, is that it could force private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is struggling to regain momemtum.

"Itaú's stance is a prudent one," said Maria Rita Gonçalves, an analyst with Fitch Ratings in Rio de Janeiro. "An efficient, prudent provisioning and credit write-off management is key for banks to protect profits in the current environment."

Worsening credit trends and loan write-offs should continue, especially if Brazil's economy takes longer than expected to recover, Gonçalves said.

Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 2.6 percent to 3.544 billion reais ($1.885 billion) from a year earlier, the bank said in a securities filing. The average estimate for recurring profit from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts was 3.610 billion reais.

Rising defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for bad loans a staggering 37.7 percent on an annual basis. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit waned as loan disbursements rose at the slowest pace in more than two years and revenue from trading of securities and fees on financial services faltered.

RECURRING STRATEGY FLAWS

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, jumped to 5.1 percent of Itaú Unibanco's total loans at the end of March, the highest since 5.6 percent at the end of 2009. This so-called default ratio was 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2011.

"Credit defaults, in our view, are likely to rise for the next two quarters and maybe stabilize by year-end," Calderón said.

The default ratio rose for a fourth straight quarter, led by a surge in corporate loan delinquencies. Corporate loan defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a leading indicator for defaults , jumped in the first quarter; consumer loan defaults were stable.

"Concerns shifted back to asset quality" in the quarter, Mario Pierry, a senior banking analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities, wrote in a note to clients. "Asset quality problems are still not under control."

Itaú Unibanco's difficulty in containing rising defaults have eclipsed efforts to weigh on cost and expense growth. Last year, shares fell 12 percent as investors balked at successive increases in delinquencies, which management blamed on weak risk assessment for small- and mid-sized corporate loan origination.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco reversed early losses, and were up 0.8 percent in early afternoon trading. Traders said Calderón's tougher stance on defaults helped shares recoup the losses. The stock dropped 12 percent over the past month, partly because of concern over asset quality trends.

Itaú Unibanco set aside 6.031 billion reais in bad loan provisions, compared with 4.380 billion reais a year earlier and 5.453 billion reais in the prior quarter. The bank also stepped up loan write-offs, a sign that it was becoming more difficult to collect overdue auto and personal loans.

Itaú Unibanco's loan book rose 16.1 percent on an annual basis, within management's expectations of 14 percent to 17 percent for this year.

Operating expenses excluding provisions rose 6.5 percent from a year ago, but fell 3.4 percent from the fourth quarter, a result that underscores "impressive cost control," according to Victor Galliano, an analyst with HSBC Securities in New York.

Return on equity at Itaú Unibanco fell to 19.3 percent, the lowest since at least the fourth quarter of 2009, from 22.7 percent a year earlier, and from 21.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. The Reuters poll had predicted the indicator, known as ROE, would be at 19.9 percent.

ROE is a gauge of profitability for banks.