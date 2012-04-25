UPDATE 2-Itaú Unibanco shares slump, provisions seen rising

* Shares post biggest intraday decline since August

* Sees provisions rising to as much as 7.1 bln reais

* Pledges caution regarding growing household debt

* Sees "selectivity" offseting growing credit risk

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, April 25 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding posted their biggest tumble since August on Wednesday, after executives said Brazil's biggest private-sector lender will set aside more money this year to cover growing losses related to overdue loans.

Itaú Unibanco's preferred shares, the bank's most widely traded class of stock, tumbled 4.8 percent to as low as 29.91 reais -- the lowest level since Nov. 30. The intraday tumble was the biggest since Aug. 8, when shares dropped by as much as 9 percent.

Provisions at the São Paulo-based bank may reach up to 7.1 billion reais ($3.8 billion) by September and 6.4 billion reais by June, Senior Vice President Alfredo Setúbal told investors at a conference call. The bank set aside 6.03 billion for provisions in the first quarter.

The move comes after a spike in loan defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for bad loans a staggering 37.7 percent on an annual basis. As a result, profit fell 2.6 percent in the first quarter, missing analysts' estimates and sparking concerns among investors after a year of deteriorating asset quality.

"It is hard for us right now to foresee an end to this situation, because it is difficult to gauge when we will see a turnaround in economic activity," Rogério Calderón, Itaú Unibanco's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said at the call.

Delinquencies on personal and corporate loans will keep rising this year, backing off recent remarks pointing to a gradual recovery in asset quality. A decline in the default ratio, which reached 5.1 percent of Itaú Unibanco's outstanding loans in the prior quarter, will only be possible if the economy recovers "significantly," Calderón said.

Both Setúbal, a member of one of the families controlling Itaú Unibanco, and Calderón also showed concern about the growing debt burden afflicting households and small-sized companies in Brazil.

Although the bank believes that household debt in Brazil remains at a sustainable level, the evolution of indebtedness must be "monitored carefully," Setúbal said.

"SELECTIVITY"

Banks in Brazil are facing a phase of declining profitability as political pressure mounts to lower borrowing costs and a government growth model based on hefty credit expansion runs out of steam.

This month, President Dilma Rousseff called on private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help revive a slowing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force their rivals to follow suit.

The risk of such strategy, analysts said, is that it could force private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is struggling to regain momentum.

Itaú Unibanco will prioritize prudent credit allocation, both executives added. On Tuesday, Calderón hinted that the bank is unwilling to sacrifice profits in the face of government pressure to lower borrowing costs

The executives also said that credit disbursement standards will be toughened for areas such as auto loans, where defaults are climbing fast. The bank will also originate fewer credit card loans for non-clients, to lower the probability of delinquencies in the future.

"Selectivity should helps us recoup part of the credit risk-related losses we incurred, which lending spreads at the current levels fail to cover," Setúbal, who heads the bank's investor relations unit, added.

Itaú Unibanco's difficulty in containing rising defaults have eclipsed efforts to weigh on cost and expense growth, helping drive shares 6.3 percent this year.

The stock dropped 14 percent over the past year as investors balked at successive, unexpected increases in delinquencies, which management blamed on weak risk assessment for small- and mid-sized corporate loan origination.