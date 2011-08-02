UPDATE 3-Provisions, defaults weigh on Itau Unibanco profit

* Profit misses estimates despite 14 pct gain y/y

* Recurrent profit sinks 8.8 pct from prior quarter

* Results lag behind those of rival Banco Bradesco

* Shares down to lowest level since Sept. 2009 (Adds executive comments in paragraphs 13-18)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Brazil's Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N) posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results, sending its shares down as concerns mount that the nation's biggest non-government bank is lagging behind rivals.

Higher provisions for bad loans, rising operating expenses and weak trading gains offset an uptick in interest income at Itau Unibanco. The bank earned 3.603 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in the period, missing the average estimate of 3.73 billion reais from eight analysts polled by Reuters last week.

Overall, indicators performed below expectations, with profitability and cost efficiency missing estimates and defaults rising faster than at the bank's peers.

As a result, investors who in the past were willing to pay a premium for Itau Unibanco's stock versus smaller peer Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) (BBD.N) and state-controlled banks are now changing their minds.

"The profitability gap not only narrowed but turned positive in favor of Bradesco," Credit Suisse Group analyst Marcelo Telles said in a note to clients.

Itau Unibanco shares tumbled 5.8 percent on Tuesday to 29.58 reais, their lowest level since Sept. 3, 2009. The stock, Brazil's most widely traded financial share, has fallen nearly 21 percent this year.

The spread between the share prices of Itau Unibanco and Bradesco narrowed to 1.06 reais on Tuesday, the smallest gap since Oct. 28, 2008. The spread reached 10 reais in April 2010.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, Itau Unibanco's second-quarter earnings rose 0.6 percent to 3.317 billion reais but plummeted 8.8 percent from the prior quarter. Analysts were expecting recurring profit of 3.715 billion reais.

DISAPPOINTING BOTTOM LINE

The results underscore the challenge faced by Chief Executive Roberto Setubal to balance growth and asset quality management in an environment of higher borrowing costs and fierce competition for new clients.

A recent spike in delinquencies and new polls signaling high leverage and debt-servicing expenses in households indicate that previously insatiable Brazilian borrowers are finally nearing their limit.

Itau Unibanco set aside 5.107 billion reais to cover bad loans in the second quarter, compared with 3.955 billion reais a year earlier and 4.380 billion reais in the first quarter.

Some 4.5 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days, up from 4.2 percent in the first quarter but down from 4.6 percent a year earlier.

In contrast, Bradesco, which reported strong quarterly earnings last week, said defaults rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.7 percent of total loans, on growth of 23.1 percent in total credit. [ID:nN1E76O1VG]

"We foresee defaults losing some steam in the months ahead," Chief Risk Officer Rogerio Calderon said in a conference call to discuss the results.

EFFICIENCY MISSES FORECASTS

Itau Unibanco's profitability, as measured by the bank's return on equity, sank to 22.2 percent from 23.4 percent a year earlier and 22.7 percent in the first quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 23 percent.

Setubal told Reuters last November that cost savings stemming from Itau's takeover of Unibanco in late 2008 should boost earnings throughout 2011. But the bank has been slow to deliver.

The bank's efficiency ratio, or the sum of all non-interest expenses divided by revenue, rose to 48.3 percent in the second quarter from 47.8 percent in the first quarter and 48 percent a year earlier. A higher ratio signals the bank is behind on spending reductions.

Calderon stuck to the 46.6 percent efficiency ratio estimate that management vowed to attain this year.

Itau Unibanco's loan book rose 22 percent to 360.11 billion reais, slightly above its 16 percent to 20 percent credit expansion estimate for 2011. On a sequential basis, Itau Unibanco's loan book rose slightly below the market average, analysts said.

On a year-on-year basis, corporate loan disbursements jumped 23 percent, faster than consumer credit, which expanded by 21.3 percent.

Defaults on corporate loans jumped to 3.5 percent of total loans from 3.1 percent in the first quarter. Consumer loan delinquencies rose to 5.8 percent from 5.7 percent.

Itau Unibanco's jump in renegotiated loans in the quarter was not used as a strategy to prevent a surge in defaults, Calderon noted. Often banks seek to restructure contracts with overdue borrowers to avert a gain in default rate readings.

Interest income rose 14.1 percent from a year earlier, while fee income gained 11.1 percent, pushing net income higher. Yet a jump of 29.1 percent in provisions for bad loans, and a 22.5 percent tumble in trading-related income limited the gain in profit.

Expenses excluding lending operations climbed 11.7 percent from a year earlier. The bank incurred severance expenses when it slashed its payroll in the consumer credit area. ($1=1.567 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John Wallace and Bernard Orr)