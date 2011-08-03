UPDATE 2-Itau Unibanco to fine-tune lending to small firms

* Bad loan provisions to grow in line with loan book

* Bank says boosted credit to small firms too much in 2010

* Itau Unibanco cuts non-interest expense growth forecast

* Shares decline for second straight day (Adds share performance, provisions in paragraphs 5-10)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private-sector bank, will rein in expenses and fine-tune lending policies for risky borrowers to ease profit worries that sent its shares close to two-year lows, executives said on Wednesday.

The bank accelerated disbursements of loans to small and mid-sized enterprises "too much" over the past year, which may have led to a recent spike in defaults for the segment, said Investor Relations Director Alfredo Setubal, a member of the family that controls the bank.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N) expects non-interest expenses to grow between 8 percent and 10 percent this year, down from the current 16 percent pace, he said. Expenses as a percentage of total revenue, a gauge known as the efficiency ratio, will fall substantially by year-end.

Shares of the Sao Paulo-based bank fell to their lowest level since August 2009 on Wednesday, a day after Itau Unibanco reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results. Higher provisions for bad loans, rising operating expenses and weak trading gains offset an uptick in interest income.

The bank's non-voting shares shed 2.3 percent to 28.90 reais. The stock is down 26 percent this year.

Bank officials are "conscious of the message that markets are delivering," Setubal told investors on a conference call to discuss quarterly results.

His comments highlight the challenge that Itau Unibanco faces to balance growth and asset quality management in an environment of higher borrowing costs and fierce competition for new clients. Defaults could rise slightly from current levels through the end of the year, while provisions should grow in line with the expansion in total loans, he said.

Itau Unibanco set aside 5.107 billion reais to cover bad loans in the second quarter, compared with 3.955 billion reais a year earlier and 4.380 billion reais in the first quarter.

Some 4.5 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days in the quarter, up from 4.2 percent in the first quarter but down from 4.6 percent a year earlier.

PREMIUM DOWN

The guidance estimate for non-interest expenses was reduced from a range of 10 percent to 13 percent previously. That should translate into a 2.5 percentage point drop in the efficiency ratio from 48.3 percent at the end of the quarter.

The focus on credit for small companies, a segment known as SMLs, sought to take advantage of a surge in payroll jobs and household income that fueled economic growth of 7.5 percent last year in Brazil -- the fastest in a quarter century.

But some analysts pointed to the riskier nature of SMLs -- where installments are pegged to the performance of the business -- and the need to exert more scrutiny at the origination phase.

The bank lagged rivals in loan concessions for individuals, a segment with healthy growth rates and surprisingly low default rates, said Rogerio Calderon, a senior vice president for risk and compliance.

The size of Itau Unibanco's loan portfolio for small enterprises is about 25 billion reais, Calderon said.

The bank's total loan book rose 22 percent from a year earlier to 360.11 billion reais in the second quarter, slightly above its 16 percent to 20 percent credit expansion estimate for 2011.

Itau Unibanco earned 3.603 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in the quarter, missing the average estimate of 3.73 billion reais from eight analysts polled by Reuters last week.

Overall, indicators performed below expectations, with profitability and cost efficiency missing estimates and defaults rising faster than at the bank's peers.

Setubal said the bank "has to do better" and regain investor confidence in its model -- which for years allowed it to price its shares at levels above rivals.

Investors who in the past were willing to pay a premium for Itau Unibanco's stock versus smaller peer Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N) and state-controlled banks are now changing their minds.

The spread between the share prices of Itau Unibanco and Bradesco narrowed to 0.79 reais on Wednesday, the smallest gap since Oct. 28, 2008. The spread reached as much as 10 reais in April 2010. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)