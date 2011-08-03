UPDATE 2-Itau Unibanco to fine-tune lending to small firms

* Bad loan provisions to grow in line with loan book
* Bank says boosted credit to small firms too much in 2010
* Itau Unibanco cuts non-interest expense growth forecast
* Shares decline for second straight day
(Adds share performance, provisions in paragraphs 5-10)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Itau Unibanco, Brazil's
largest private-sector bank, will rein in expenses and
fine-tune lending policies for risky borrowers to ease profit
worries that sent its shares close to two-year lows, executives
said on Wednesday.
The bank accelerated disbursements of loans to small and
mid-sized enterprises "too much" over the past year, which may
have led to a recent spike in defaults for the segment, said
Investor Relations Director Alfredo Setubal, a member of the
family that controls the bank.
Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N) expects non-interest
expenses to grow between 8 percent and 10 percent this year,
down from the current 16 percent pace, he said. Expenses as a
percentage of total revenue, a gauge known as the efficiency
ratio, will fall substantially by year-end.
Shares of the Sao Paulo-based bank fell to their lowest
level since August 2009 on Wednesday, a day after Itau Unibanco
reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results. Higher
provisions for bad loans, rising operating expenses and weak
trading gains offset an uptick in interest income.
The bank's non-voting shares shed 2.3 percent to 28.90
reais. The stock is down 26 percent this year.
Bank officials are "conscious of the message that markets
are delivering," Setubal told investors on a conference call to
discuss quarterly results.
His comments highlight the challenge that Itau Unibanco
faces to balance growth and asset quality management in an
environment of higher borrowing costs and fierce competition
for new clients. Defaults could rise slightly from current
levels through the end of the year, while provisions should
grow in line with the expansion in total loans, he said.
Itau Unibanco set aside 5.107 billion reais to cover bad
loans in the second quarter, compared with 3.955 billion reais
a year earlier and 4.380 billion reais in the first quarter.
Some 4.5 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days
in the quarter, up from 4.2 percent in the first quarter but
down from 4.6 percent a year earlier.
PREMIUM DOWN
The guidance estimate for non-interest expenses was reduced
from a range of 10 percent to 13 percent previously. That
should translate into a 2.5 percentage point drop in the
efficiency ratio from 48.3 percent at the end of the quarter.
The focus on credit for small companies, a segment known as
SMLs, sought to take advantage of a surge in payroll jobs and
household income that fueled economic growth of 7.5 percent
last year in Brazil -- the fastest in a quarter century.
But some analysts pointed to the riskier nature of SMLs --
where installments are pegged to the performance of the
business -- and the need to exert more scrutiny at the
origination phase.
The bank lagged rivals in loan concessions for individuals,
a segment with healthy growth rates and surprisingly low
default rates, said Rogerio Calderon, a senior vice president
for risk and compliance.
The size of Itau Unibanco's loan portfolio for small
enterprises is about 25 billion reais, Calderon said.
The bank's total loan book rose 22 percent from a year
earlier to 360.11 billion reais in the second quarter, slightly
above its 16 percent to 20 percent credit expansion estimate
for 2011.
Itau Unibanco earned 3.603 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in
the quarter, missing the average estimate of 3.73 billion reais
from eight analysts polled by Reuters last week.
Overall, indicators performed below expectations, with
profitability and cost efficiency missing estimates and
defaults rising faster than at the bank's peers.
Setubal said the bank "has to do better" and regain
investor confidence in its model -- which for years allowed it
to price its shares at levels above rivals.
Investors who in the past were willing to pay a premium for
Itau Unibanco's stock versus smaller peer Banco Bradesco
(BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N) and state-controlled banks are now changing
their minds.
The spread between the share prices of Itau Unibanco and
Bradesco narrowed to 0.79 reais on Wednesday, the smallest gap
since Oct. 28, 2008. The spread reached as much as 10 reais in
April 2010.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John
Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)