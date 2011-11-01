UPDATE 3-Itau Unibanco beats profit estimate; defaults up

* Profit jumps 25 pct on trading gains; beats estimate

* Recurring profit tops estimates, jumps y/y, q/q

* Delinquencies up; bank trims provisions for bad loans

* Sees efficiency ratio missing initial estimate this year (Adds comments, additional details throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

Nov 1 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private-sector bank, reported its best quarterly earnings for this year as trading-related gains jumped and interest income grew faster than expenses.

Gains stemming from the purchase and sale of securities and wider loan spreads offset rising defaults at Itau Unibanco. The bank earned 3.81 billion reais ($2.16 billion) in the third quarter, above the average estimate of 3.62 billion reais from nine analysts polled by Reuters last week.

This net income figure was up 25 percent from a year earlier and 5.6 percent from the second quarter, Itau Unibanco said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Overall, indicators performed slightly above expectations, with profitability and cost savings coming in above estimates. Still, defaults crept higher for the third consecutive quarter, faring slightly worse than at Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) and other competitors.

The pick-up in loan delinquencies was driven by increasing defaults by households -- in contrast to the trend of the past three quarters when an increasing number of small and mid-sized companies fell behind on their payments.

"We don't believe that asset quality will deteriorate further, since our models point to stable defaults in coming months," Rogerio Calderon, Itau Unibanco's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said on a conference call.

Efforts by management to renegotiate overdue loans and re-price maturing loans helped prevent earnings from falling, analysts said.

"The quality of the beat was not what we would like to see, however Itau Unibanco showed encouraging trends with regards to expense growth and net interest margin expansion," wrote Mario Pierry, a financial industry analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities in Sao Paulo.

Itau Unibanco tumbled 3 percent to 31.77 reais, mainly because of concerns regarding the impact of the euro debt crisis on global lenders. The stock has shed 14 percent this year.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, Itau Unibanco's third-quarter earnings rose 25 percent to 3.90 billion reais from a year earlier. Analysts expected recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 3.669 billion reais.

Recurring profit climbed 19 percent from the prior quarter.

STRONG TRADING NUMBERS

Itau Unibanco's loan book rose about 23 percent to 382.2 billion reais, above its 16 percent to 20 percent credit expansion estimate for 2011. On a sequential basis, Itau Unibanco's loan book gained 6 percent.

Trading-related gains rose to 1.1 billion reais in the third quarter, 65 percent more than the year-earlier period, after a surprising central bank interest-rate cut late in August led to a widespread re-pricing of locally traded bonds and notes.

They jumped about 25 percent from the second quarter. The number was the highest in at least six quarters.

Interest income gained after higher borrowing costs allowed banks to charge more for their loans. The August interest rate cut, which was followed by another one last month, will probably lead to narrower spreads in coming months.

Net income also gained after Itau Unibanco scaled down provisions for bad loans, an indication that management is confident that delinquencies will ease in coming months.

Itau Unibanco set aside 4.97 billion reais to cover bad loans in the third quarter, compared with 4.01 billion reais a year earlier and 5.11 billion reais in the second quarter.

The move led to a decline in the so-called coverage ratio -- the amount of capital available to cover each real of credit-related losses -- to 155 percent from 166 percent in the second quarter.

Some 4.7 percent of loans were delinquent more than 90 days, up from 4.5 percent in the second quarter and from 4.2 percent a year earlier.

Profitability, as measured by an indicator known as return on equity, rose to 22.7 percent from 21.6 percent a year earlier.

Calderon also said that slow revenue growth could cause the bank's efficiency ratio, or a gauge of cost efficiency relative to earnings, to miss its 46.6 percent target for the year. ($1=1.69 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Maureen Bavdek)