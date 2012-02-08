版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 21:19 BJT

Unibanco sees no Redecard earnings impact for now

SAO PAULO Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private sector bank, expects its plan to take card payment processor Redecard private will have almost no impact on earnings for the next two years, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on a Wednesday conference call.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐