Itau Unibanco says to keep Redecard independent after buyout

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Itau Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest private sector bank, plans to keep card payment processor Redecard independent after taking the company private, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.
Setubal said the bank would only integrate Redecard's infrastructure and elements of its business, such as accounting, in order to improve services and reap cost savings.
Itau is to pay 10.46 billion reais ($5.15 billion) to buy the 49.9 percent of Redecard it does not yet own, making the deal Brazil's largest corporate takeover this year.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.