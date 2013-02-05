Brazil's Itaú Unibanco says net income falls 7 pct in 2012

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
SAO PAULO Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, reported on Tuesday net income of 13.59 billion reais ($6.8 billion) last year, down 7 percent from 2011.
The São Paulo-based lender, also the country's No. 2 commercial lender, ended 2012 with assets worth 1.014 trillion reais, up 19 percent from the prior year.
Fourth-quarter results were not immediately available.
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.