UPDATE 4-Brazil's Itaú sees expense cuts as way to stem slide

* Adds to views that Brazil's banks headed for rough patch
* Itau's expense, provision cuts may help stem profit drops
* Profit at 3.41 bln reais vs 3.48 bln reais in poll
* Return on equity posts steeper-than-expected slump
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Expense and provision cuts
will help mitigate a decline in profitability at Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, a senior executive said on Tuesday, as
government efforts to drive down borrowing costs are weighing on
the Brazilian lender's ability to generate revenue.
There is room to spend more efficiently in payroll and
administrative items now that Itaú is undertaking technology
investments worth 10.4 billion reais ($5.2 billion) through
2015, Rogerio Calderón, senior vice president for risk
management and compliance, said on a conference call to discuss
third-quarter earnings.
Itaú's results, released earlier on Tuesday, reinforced the
view that Brazilian banks are headed for a period of declining
profitability. As record-low interest rates keep revenue under
pressure, banks will have to use expense controls and faster
loan growth to sustain profitability, analysts said.
"There is scope for improved efficiency, because we know
that profitability will now hinge on efficiency rather than
revenue," Calderón said.
Recurring profit, or net income excluding one-time items,
fell 4.8 percent to 3.412 billion reais in the third quarter
from the prior three months, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday. The result fell short of the 3.480 billion reais
estimate by nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
Weak growth in loan disbursements, a focus on less-risky
kinds of credit that charge lower interest, and a rapid
narrowing of banking spreads drove third-quarter profit down for
Itaú. Provisions fell less than expected, helping intensify the
decline in earnings.
Since April, President Dilma Rousseff has pressed commercial
banks to increase lending and cut borrowing costs, which she
says remain "excessively high." Spreads are the difference
between the interest rate charged on a bank loan and the
lender's cost of funds.
As a result, profitability as measured by a gauge known as
return on equity sank to 17.7 percent - a multi-year low,
missing the 18.2 percent ROE predicted in the Reuters poll.
Preferred shares of Itaú fell for a fifth day, shedding 3.3
percent to 28.37 reais in early afternoon trading. The stock is
down 12 percent this year.
HALF-FULL GLASS
Bad loan provisions will be reduced as loan delinquencies
ease, helping bolster profit, Calderón added. Brazil's largest
private sector lender said on Tuesday that third-quarter profit
slumped to the lowest level in five quarters, leading to
Tuesday's stock drop.
Results at Itaú came a day after smaller private sector
lender Banco Bradesco SA narrowly beat profit
estimates as smaller provisions for bad loans helped offset
lower revenue and flagging lending growth.
"We still see the glass as half-full," Deutsche Bank
Securities Mario Pierry said of Itaú's results in a client note,
adding that "earnings in 2013 should benefit from an expected
economic recovery and stable market rates."
Itaú's bond and stock traders earned the bank 850 million
reais, the least since the second quarter of 2011. A decline in
the benchmark Selic overnight rate to a record low in the
quarter helped subtract 113 million reais from Itau's so-called
financial margin, or profit stemming from lending transactions,
the bank said in the filing.
Itaú also booked a 100 million-real nonrecurring loss from
the sale of a stake in financial bourse operator BM&FBovespa
.
Net interest income, the equivalent to revenue from lending
and trading of financial securities, fell 4.8 percent to 12.820
billion reais, the lowest since June 2011. Fee income fell 1
percent from the second quarter, primarily due to lower fees
from loan-related transactions.
PROVISIONS
Net bad loans provisions, or total provisions expenses
excluding credit write-offs, fell to 4.781 billion reais from
4.852 billion reais in the second quarter. On an annual basis,
provisions surged 31 percent.
The current 21-month credit market downturn that has
hampered Itaú and peers through a surge in loan defaults is the
longest in Brazil since 2000, Thomson Reuters data showed. The
July-September period has so far been the first in seven
straight quarters that banks experienced a decline in
nonperforming loan ratios.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more fell to 5.1 percent of
Itaú's outstanding loans in the quarter from 5.2 percent in the
prior quarter, the filing said. At the same time, Itaú stepped
up the refinancing of overdue loans with many of its clients
between July and September - renegotiated loans rose to 5.4
percent of total lending from 5.2 percent in the period.
The bank also highlighted an improving trend in short-term
defaults, in an indication that asset quality is about to
improve in coming quarters. Loans in arrears between 15 days and
90 days fell to 4.2 percent of total loans, the lowest since the
first quarter of last year, driven by both individuals and
companies.
Itaú's loan book rose 1 percent to 417.6 billion reais from
the second quarter, and 9.3 percent on an annual basis. The bank
expects to increase lending 10 percent this year.