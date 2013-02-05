UPDATE 4-Brazil's Itaú keeps discipline, expects further drop in defaults

* Recurring profit 3.502 bln reais, below poll forecast
* Net interest margin plummets, casts shadow on results
* Loan delinquencies decline more than expected in poll
* Expense controls, rising fee income bolstered profits
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will
sustain a tighter grip on loans and expenses this year after
efforts by Brazil's largest private-sector bank to put a lid on
bad credit bore fruit in the fourth quarter.
Itaú's loan book is expected to expand
11 percent to 14 percent this year, while sales, general and
administrative expenses could rise between 4 percent and 6
percent, the bank said on Tuesday. Credit growth was 7.5 percent
last year, below management's 9 percent to 10 percent guidance.
The new forecasts underpin growing caution among
private-sector lenders as Brazil enters what could be the third
straight year of sub-par economic growth. Itaú is scaling back
lending in risky segments such as auto loans and focusing
instead on mortgage and paycheck-deductible credit - areas where
interest rates tend to be lower but defaults are less likely.
While fourth-quarter profit at Itaú fell short of analysts'
estimates, results were encouraging for a bank that struggled in
the past two years. Defaults fell more than expected, provisions
and expense growth came in below guidance and fee income posted
a healthy expansion.
The bank earned recurring profit, or net income excluding
one-time items, of 3.502 billion reais ($1.75 billion), compared
with the average 3.523 billion forecast in a Thomson Reuters
poll of five analysts. Profit rose 2.6 percent from the third
quarter.
"Results showed encouraging trends in terms of asset
quality, cost control and fee income generation," said Mario
Pierry, a senior banking analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities.
Preferred shares of Itaú, the company's most widely traded
class of stock, jumped 3.3 percent to 34.45 reais following the
results.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark
for defaults, fell to the equivalent of 4.8 percent of
outstanding loans, from 5.1 percent in the prior quarter.
Analysts had expected a so-called default ratio of 5 percent.
The bank also saw fewer short-term defaults in an indication
that asset quality should improve in coming quarters. Loans in
arrears between 15 and 90 days fell to 3.6 percent of total
loans, the lowest level in at least five years and third
consecutive quarter of improvements.
Defaults will keep falling this year, and probably at a
faster pace than rivals, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio
Setúbal told reporters in São Paulo. "We are very confident that
this downward trend will continue throughout the year," he said.
FARING BETTER THAN RIVALS
Bad-loan provisions fell 6.5 percent to 4.995 billion reais,
below the poll's 5.21 billion reais estimate. The bank sees
provisions totaling between 19 billion reais and 22 billion
reais this year, below analysts' consensus of 24 billion reais.
Yet, loan disbursements rose 7.4 percent last year, falling
short of the 9 percent to 10 percent guidance provided to
investors in July. Setúbal expects loans for investment projects
and mortgage credit rising at a robust pace in 2013.
Net interest margin at Itaú, or interest earned from loans
excluding funding costs, fell to 5.8 percent from 6.3 percent in
the third quarter. Analysts have said that margins, which they
expected to remain stable, might continue to compress as the
government presses lenders to lower borrowing costs.
Fee income rose 9.4 percent on a sequential basis, while
operating expenses rose 0.4 percent. Itaú expects fee income, or
revenue from financial services, investment-banking and
non-interest activities, to grow between 11 percent and 14
percent, following a below-guidance rise of 8.5 percent last
year.
It said operating expenses would rise by 4 to 6 percent this
year, in a sign the bank might put additional emphasis on
efficiency. Expenses rose 1.8 percent in 2012.
The bank's return on equity rose to 18.4 percent, the first
increase in three quarters, beating the 17.7 percent estimate
predicted in the poll. ROE, as the widely used gauge of
profitability is known, rose after Itaú booked its buyout of
Redecard SA as a capital transaction -- allowing it to reduce
equity without affecting key capital indicators.