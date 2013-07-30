UPDATE 3-Itaú sees margin 'inflection point' as profit tops estimates

* Margin compression seen over, Itaú executive says
* Itaú's default ratio seen down in coming quarters
* Shares climb after profit beats estimates in poll
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gómez
SAO PAULO, July 30 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
said margins probably thinned to their narrowest
levels in the second quarter, a sign that Brazil's largest bank
by market value will be able to bolster revenue without speeding
up disbursements significantly.
Net interest margin, or the average interest rate charged on
loans, taking into account the risk of assets rose in the second
quarter to 6.4 percent, the first increase in eight quarters.
The increase helped boost net interest income despite Itaú's
cautious approach to loan disbursements.
"In terms of net interest margin trends, we definitely saw
second-quarter performance as an inflection point," Rogerio
Calderón, senior vice president for risk management and
compliance, said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter
earnings. "We see that there is margin for spread compression
across the system, but only for certain products."
Calderón's remarks underscore Itaú's ability to outperform
rivals at a time when a weak economy, feeble demand for credit
among indebted consumers and dwindling confidence in Brazil's
economy is hampering the banking sector. Itaú beat
second-quarter profit estimates as better-than-expected revenue
and expense controls offset a slump in trading-related income.
Excluding one-time items, earnings totaled 3.622 billion
reais ($1.59 billion), above the 3.616 billion reais estimate in
a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts. Recurring profit rose
3 percent from the previous quarter and 0.9 percent from a year
earlier, the bank said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
Shares of the São Paulo-based lender rose 1.4 percent in
early afternoon trading, reflecting the profit numbers, the
stabilization in margins and a steeper-than-expected drop in
loan delinquency numbers.
"The very positive trends in delinquency and the slight
increase in margins indicate the worst is behind, despite a
still weak volume growth outlook," said Marcelo Telles, an
analyst with Credit Suisse Securities in São Paulo.
CAUTIOUS APPROACH
Asked whether the bank was preparing to take on more risk
now that earnings were showing an improved performance, Calderón
said that "our mandate is to continue creating value for the
shareholder, not increasing our appetite for risk-taking."
Itaú's results suggested profit was boosted by a year-long
policy implemented by Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio
Setúbal to avoid riskier loans and streamline costs, and not by
the effects of an slightly improving economy.
Setúbal has said that making the lender more cost-efficient
should partially offset the effects of a dramatic drop in
borrowing costs in Brazil that took effect last year and
flagging household demand for credit. His focus on caution is
beginning to pay off as Itaú is choosing financial health over
growth in an environment of extreme uncertainty for banks.
In line with Setubal's policies, Itaú lowered its forecast
for loan book growth this year to between 8 percent and 11
percent from a prior range of 11 percent to 14 percent. Itaú's
loan book rose 7.7 percent in the 12 months through June.
Net interest income rose for the first quarter in five, led
by an unexpected 3.4 percent increase in lending-related
revenue. Risk-weighted net interest margin, or the average
interest rate charged on loans, rose for the first quarter in
eight to 6.4 percent.
But trading-related income, or gains from the purchase and
sale of financial securities, fell by 55 percent to 268 million
reais, a four-year low. The decline came after a series of
central bank interest-rate increases in the quarter weighed down
the value of fixed-rate government debt holdings.
Smaller peer Banco Bradesco SA missed profit
estimates, because of a hefty decline in the value of bond
holdings.
Shareholders' equity at Itaú rose 2 percent despite lower
trading income, and unrealized gains, or the impact of marking
to market the value of the securities in the balance sheet, led
to a charge of 2.4 billion reais, about one-third of Bradesco's.
Return on equity, a gauge of profitability among banks, rose
for the third straight quarter to 19.3 percent, while analysts
expected 19.4 percent.
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, a benchmark for
delinquencies, fell to 4.2 percent of the total. Analysts looked
for the default ratio to reach 4.4 percent.
Provisions for bad loans fell 0.6 percent to 4.91 billion
reais, above expectations of 4.77 billion reais.
Fee income rose 5.4 percent from the prior quarter to 5.399
billion reais, above expectations of 5.347 billion reais.
Operating expenses rose 4.2 percent on a sequential basis to
8.626 billion reais, still above estimates of 8.5 billion reais.