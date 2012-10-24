Itaú's product segmentation eases impact of lower Brazil spreads

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Extensive product segmentation at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is helping mitigate the impact of across-the-board reductions in lending rates and fees for financial services in Brazil, executives said on a Wednesday conference call.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by market value, will increasingly focus on controlling expense growth as revenue expansion is threatened by a move by rivals to slash the cost of credit for most loan products, Alfredo Setúbal, a senior vice president, told analysts on the call.
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.