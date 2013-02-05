Itaú Unibanco gains after defaults, provisions guidance fall

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
SAO PAULO Feb 5 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA gained on Tuesday after Brazil's second biggest lender reported a slump in loan delinquencies and released a better-than-expected outlook for bad-loan provisions for 2013.
Preferred shares of Itaú jumped 2.3 percent to 34.14 reais in early Tuesday trading. The bank released fourth-quarter earnings earlier in the day.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.