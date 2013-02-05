版本:
2013年 2月 5日 星期二

Itaú Unibanco gains after defaults, provisions guidance fall

SAO PAULO Feb 5 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA gained on Tuesday after Brazil's second biggest lender reported a slump in loan delinquencies and released a better-than-expected outlook for bad-loan provisions for 2013.

Preferred shares of Itaú jumped 2.3 percent to 34.14 reais in early Tuesday trading. The bank released fourth-quarter earnings earlier in the day.
