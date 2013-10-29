版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 22:23 BJT

Itaú Unibanco sees decline in lending margins losing momentum

SAO PAULO Oct 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, expects a decline in lending spreads to lose momentum going forward, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

