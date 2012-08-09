Itaú to buy Americanas stake in retail venture for $41 mln

SAO PAULO Aug 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Latin America's largest bank by market value, will pay 83 million reais ($41 million) to acquire the stake it still does not own of a retail financing venture with Lojas Americanas , Brazil's largest discount retailer, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Lojas Americanas will pay 112 million reais to end a tie-up agreement with Itaú that prevented it from teaming up with another lender for a consumer finance venture, the filing said.