Lower spreads to lessen Brazil defaults, Itaú official says

SAO PAULO, July 24 Declining lending interest rates in Brazil will help bring down loan delinquencies in coming months, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding said on Tuesday.

Still, delinquencies in consumer loans will likely continue to rise in the second half, albeit at a slower pace than in previous quarters, said Rogerio Calderón, Itaú's senior vice president for risk and compliance, in a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

