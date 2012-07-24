Lower spreads to lessen Brazil defaults, Itaú official says

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 24 Declining lending interest rates in Brazil will help bring down loan delinquencies in coming months, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding said on Tuesday.
Still, delinquencies in consumer loans will likely continue to rise in the second half, albeit at a slower pace than in previous quarters, said Rogerio Calderón, Itaú's senior vice president for risk and compliance, in a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.