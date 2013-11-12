Itau shifted loan strategy due to uncertain Brazil economy -CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
started a "massive" reduction in the riskiness of its loans
about two years ago, a change in strategy that was chiefly
prompted by uncertainty about long-term Brazilian economic
growth, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.
The bank, Brazil's largest by market value, implemented the
strategy believing that it "could deliver better results,"
Setubal told investors at a shareholders' event in Sao Paulo.
The strategy included scaling back presence in risky lending
segments, lowering the risk of its loan book and cutting
expenses, he added on Tuesday.
"It's a bank that's less volatile, less vulnerable to the
economy's stops and gos, more solid," Steubal said. "The change
in the loan book profile is massive, if you compare it to the
bank that we were two years ago."